This MSI gaming laptop with a GTX 1650 is just $677 right now

You don't have to spend thousands of dollars to get a quality gaming laptop. In fact, if you're not too picky about graphical quality, laptops with a GTX 1650 or 1660 Ti are excellent options for playing most titles. Right now you can get one of MSI's entry-level gaming laptops with a GTX 1650 graphics card for just $676.93.

This variant of the MSI GF75 has a 4-core/8-thread Intel Core i5-9300H processor, a large 17.3-inch 1920x1080 display, a 256GB NVMe SSD for storage, 8GB of 2666MHz RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. The small SSD is a bit of a bummer, since you'll only have enough space for a few games, but you can upgrade it down the road if you want—check out our recommendations here.

Other hardware features include Bluetooth 5 support, two 2W speakers, a backlit keyboard, a 720p webcam, a 51Whr battery, HDMI with 4K@30Hz support, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectors, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port.

The GTX 1650 graphics card in this laptop will give you enough power to play most modern games, though you may have to reduce some graphical settings for a good experience. You can get a good idea about the card's performance from our original GTX 1650 review, but keep in mind the laptop version is slightly slower (due to thermal limitations).

While there aren't many professional reviews of this specific laptop, it has received positive reception from buyers. The GF75 has an average of 4.7/5 stars on Adorama, and 4.4/5 stars on Walmart (though the Walmart page is for a version with a 512GB SSD).