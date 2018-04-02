This HP Omen desktop with a Core i7-8700 and GTX 1070 is on sale for $1,300

HP is selling an Omen desktop with an Intel Core i7-8700 processor and GeForce GTX 1070 graphics cards for $1,300 today, versus its $1,700 list price. It's a straight up discount, with no coupon code to enter or mail-in-rebate involved.

As configured, the Omen comes with 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, 500W power supply (80 Plus Bronze certified), and Windows 10 Home 64-bit. There are several upgrades available, in case you want to add more RAM or bump up to a solid state drive.

Other features include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, HP 3-in-1 memory card reader, headphone/mic combo port, two USB 2.0 ports, and four USB 3.0 ports. HP also touts a tool-less door for easy access to the system's innards, with four 3.5-inch drive bays inside.

Go here to configure and buy the Omen desktop.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.