This high-end RTX 3070 gaming laptop is fantastic value at £1,078

(opens in new tab) ASUS TUF Dash | GeForce RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 12650H | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £1,599.99 £1,079.99 at Amazon (save £520) (opens in new tab)

The ASUS TUF Dash gaming laptop is a little powerhouse, giving you an RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, and a powerful Intel Core i7 12650H processor—all in a neat package. For that low price, you can enjoy 1080p gaming on the go, and with a 1TB SSD, you won't have to worry about pesky installation sizes or storage upgrades.

Gaming laptops are a tricky investment—they are far harder to upgrade than your standard desktop, and with new graphic cards coming out, it's easy to worry that they are always just a few steps away from feeling their age. That said, this ASUS TUF Dash gaming laptop (opens in new tab) is an excellent choice if you want something that is both capable of 1080p gaming, and also gets you an RTX 3070 (opens in new tab) to boot.

One of these cards would usually set you back by around £550-600, but in this case, you're getting an entire high-end gaming setup for just around double that. The laptop comes with 16GB RAM, which is enough for most games you'll be playing, and it also has a massive 1TB of SSD storage, which means you can have most of your gaming library available at all times.

The ASUS TUF Dash isn't what you'd typically imagine from a gaming laptop. It's both thin and lightweight, so it's easy to bring it with you when you fancy some games away from home, or just for a far less bulkier desktop setup than a full tower PC and monitors. Considering you can play almost anything on this laptop that you would on your PC, you might appreciate the extra space.

For quite a while, the ASUS TUF Dash has been one of the cheapest ways to get your hands on an RTX 3070, and with this deal, it's even cheaper than it usually would be—pretty tempting if you don't fancy a Steam Deck, but can't be without your games for too long.