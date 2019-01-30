Popular

This gaming PC with a Ryzen 7 2700 and GeForce RTX 2070 is on sale for $1,200

Liquid cooled and ready to rock.

When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck, CyberPowerPC makes some of the best gaming PCs, with rigs that use off-the-shelf parts for less money than building your own. Such is the case with the company's Gamer Master system with a GeForce RTX 2070 inside.

The system is on sale at Amazon today for $1,199.99, which is 18 percent below its $1,459 list price. Just as importantly, the cost of parts exceeds the value of the entire system.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master | RTX 2070 | $1,199.99 (save $269)
This gaming PC pairs an AMD Ryzen 2700 processor with a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, and surrounds them with 16GB of RAM, a 240GB SSD, and 2TB HDD. The end result is a fast system for playing games. Buy at Amazon

We have to guess as the exact make/model of some the parts, such as the motherboard (CyberPowerPC says the model can vary, but they're all B450 boards). That said, we're at around $1,300 on PCPartsPicker for the core components, and that doesn't include a case, keyboard, or mouse. Factor those in and the cost of parts is in the neighborhood of $1,400.

You're not going to get the same build quality as a boutique vendor that sells premium desktops at premium prices, but for the money, this system is hard to beat.

