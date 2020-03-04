This gaming PC with a GTX 1660 is just $660 right now

Gaming PCs can get expensive, especially pre-built machines—after all, you're essentially paying someone else to build the desktop for you. That's what makes sales on prebuilt gaming PCs so attractive, and right now, you can get a PC with a GTX 1660 graphics card for just $659.99 from Newegg.

The PC on sale from SkyTech is equipped with a six-core Ryzen 5 2600 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB graphics card, a 500GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. A keyboard and mouse are included, and AMD is throwing in three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. It's nice to see a budget PC for once that isn't using the dreaded small-SSD/big-HDD combo, as this desktop just has one big SSD.

SkyTech Blaze II Gaming PC | $659.99

This is a great price for an entry-level gaming PC. A keyboard, a mouse, and three months of Xbox Game Pass are included.

The GTX 1660 GPU in this PC is one of Nvidia's lower-end graphics cards, but it's still capable of playing most games at 1080p without issue. For context, the 1660 is slightly more powerful than the GTX 1060, which is still the most popular graphics card among Steam users (according to the February 2020 hardware survey). You can get a better idea of the card's performance by checking out our review.

For under $700 this machine is a great entry point into the world of PC gaming, or it could make a nice upgrade if you're using old hardware at the moment.