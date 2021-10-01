This gaming laptop with a 120Hz display and RTX 2060 for $638 is killer value

You could spend a little or a whole lot on a gaming laptop, or somewhere in-between and, for the most part, get exactly what you pay for. Buying a refurbished model can be an exception to the rule. Such as this refurbished Evoo laptop with a GeForce RTX 2060 tucked inside, for $638.40 at Walmart.

It's not too often I highlight refurb/recertified deals, because if you shop around, you can frequently find brand new items at a discount. I'm making an exception in this case because it's coming direct from Walmart, as opposed to a random marketplace seller, and it's a tantalizing discount on what was already an aggressively priced laptop.

Incidentally, the only current listing is by a marketplace seller trying to hawk one of these for $1,299.99. Some would call that ambitious. I say it's silly. Taking a ride in the Wayback Machine, however, it shows this laptop started out at around $1,000, and most recently sold for $899.

A lot of value for the money Refurbished Evoo Laptop | Ryzen 7 4800H | GeForce RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $899 638.40 at Walmart (save $260.60)

This was already a compelling value when it sold at regular price for a brand new item. Now it's a downright steal, provided you're comfortable with its refurb status. Walmart gives you a 30-day return window, and a 90-day warranty.

View Deal

Now it's less than $640, with hardware and features that punch above its price class. The core makeup of the system is an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor (8C/16T, 2.9GHz to 4.2GHz, 8MB L3 cache) based on Zen 2, paired with what is still a stout GPU based on Turing.

It's well-rounded configuration too, with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and fast 120Hz refresh rate. Other highlights include RGB backlighting on the keyboard, a decent assortment of ports, and THX tuning (audio and display), if that matters to you.

The only real caveat is the refurb status. Walmart's warranty terms provide a 30-day return window, and a 90-day backing in case something breaks. This is not for everyone but, if you decide to pounce, put it through some thorough stress testing right off the bat. If all goes well, you'll have scored yourself a killer deal. And if not, well, back to Walmart it goes.