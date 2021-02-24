This desktop with a GTX 1660 Ti is a good deal at $760, or with an RTX 2060 Super for $130 more

Building your own gaming PC is harder than ever right now with most graphics cards (and even some CPUs) becoming difficult to buy at normal prices, so pre-built desktops are as good as it gets in some cases. Thankfully, HP has discounted its line of gaming PCs with customizable specifications, so you can get a desktop with a GTX 1660 TI for as little as $759.99.

The base configuration of the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-1070m (great name, right?) comes equipped with a Ryzen 5 4600G processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storing Windows and all your games. That hardware will cost you $759.99, which isn't bad at all, considering street prices for the GPU alone are at least $640 at today's ridiculous prices.

However, HP allows you to customize the components during checkout, so you can potentially get more bang for your buck by changing a few options. Doubling the SSD storage to 512GB is another $40, and going from 8GB RAM to 16GB is an extra $120. You can also swap out the graphics card for an RTX 2060 Super for $130.

If you choose the 16GB RAM and RTX 2060 Super options, the total cost comes to $1,009.99, which is a decent price for that hardware. It gets a little better, though, because once you cross the $1,000 threshold (no matter what options you pick), you can use code 5GAMER2021 at checkout to save 5%. That 16GB RAM/2060 Super PC drops to $959.49.

No matter what configuration you go with, you're getting a pretty good deal, especially if you can use the coupon code at checkout. Both of the Ryzen CPUs have integrated graphics, so you can even take the GPU out for use in another system and use the HP as a productivity desktop.