This Black Friday gaming laptop deal saves you $699 on a 2070-spec beast

Got a slim but powerful gaming laptop on your Black Friday PC Gaming deals radar? Then make your next stop Amazon, and Gigabyte. The sleek, skinny Gigabyte Aero 15-X9-9RT5 packs a serious punch for £1899.99—that $699 off.

We already loved a similar model—as you can see in our Gigabyte Aero 15X review, where we awarded it a 90/100—and that was with a GTX 1070 GPU. This Black Friday gaming laptop deal version packs in an RTX 2070, along with 16GB RAM, 1TB of M.2 PCI-e SSD storage, a Core i9-8950HK CPU, and a plush 15-inch IPS 144Hz panel.

The 1070 version also makes our roundup of the best gaming laptops, and this refreshed spec is even more future proofed. The screen might only be 1080p, but that cutting-edge GPU will beautifully run any modern game you throw at it. The minimalist design looks good too.

