This beastly MSI Prime Day gaming laptop is the cheapest RTX 4070 machine we've found

MSI Katana 15 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i7 12650H | 15.6-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,499 $1,159 Newegg (save $340)

I'm not a fan of the name—if only we lived in a world where corporations dropped their katana obsession and made laptops called things like the Zweihander and the Falchion—but in all other respects this deal on an MSI Katana 15 gaming laptop is very tempting indeed.

These things normally retail for $1,499, but Newegg has lopped a whole $340 off that price, creating a Prime Day deal that's actually way cheaper than the one you can currently get on Amazon.

The bang-to-buck ratio is pretty solid with this one. Your $1,159 will net you a laptop equipped with an RTX 4070, a serious bit of kit that is—if anything—kind of overkill for the laptop's 1080p screen. Still, between the graphics card's pixel-crunching powers and its support for Nvidia's DLSS 3 and Frame Generation tech, you can rest assured you'll get all 144 frames per second the MSI Katana's 15.6 inch screen is capable of.

This one doesn't even skimp out on its RAM or storage space, which feels like a bit of a rarity for an RTX 40-series laptop with a meaningful discount. You get 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD to keep all your games on. To be fair, we are rapidly approaching an era where even a terabyte of space is starting to feel cramped, but I don't think we're quite there yet. You shouldn't have to spend too much time janitoring your storage just because you want to install something new.

If you pressed me to name a drawback, it's probably that CPU. The Intel i7 12650H is last-gen tech, which probably matters to someone, somewhere. But honestly? I struggle to care too much. It's more than enough to handle any game you want to play, and if it chips a little extra off the price versus a machine with a current-gen CPU, I'm all for it.