This Asus laptop with a GTX 1650 is only $700 right now

Gaming laptops are experiencing a surge in popularity at the moment, since their prices and availability haven't been affected by the current crypto-induced GPU shortage as much as desktop PCs. There are plenty of gaming laptop deals to choose from at the moment, but the Microsoft Store has an especially interesting sale at the moment: an Asus TUF laptop with a GTX 1650 for only $700.

The model on sale is equipped with a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz screen, an Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB SSD for Windows and storing files, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. As with most gaming laptops, you also get plenty of connectivity options — two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB 2.0 connector, DisplayPort, HDMI, Ethernet LAN, Wi-Fi 6, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. The keyboard is also backlit, and there's a 720p webcam above the display.

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for a laptop with a GTX 1650 graphics card. There have been a few cheaper laptops with that graphics card over the past few months, such as a Gateway model for $600 and an HP Pavilion for $589, but neither of those laptops had a 512GB SSD or a 144Hz screen. The 8GB RAM is still a little low, but at least you can upgrade that down the road.

