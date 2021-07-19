This HP gaming laptop with a GTX 1650 is now cheaper than a Steam Deck

It's still impossible to buy (or build) a desktop gaming PC for an acceptable price right now, but the Great GPU Shortage of 2021 hasn't affected laptops quite as badly. There have been plenty of gaming laptop deals over the past few months at great prices, and another one just popped up—an HP Pavilion laptop with a GTX 1650 graphics card for only $589.00. That's one of the cheapest laptops we've ever seen with that GPU (an Evoo laptop was slightly lower a month ago).

HP sells many different Pavilion-branded gaming laptops, but this specific model is equipped with an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, a 15.6-inch 60Hz IPS screen, 8GB of rAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card (with 4GB VRAM). You also get plenty of connectivity options, including full-size HDMI, Ethernet, USB Type-A and Type-C connectors, and an SD card slot.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop | $589

This is one of the cheapest laptops we've ever seen with a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It's a good budget option for playing most modern games.View Deal

The 9th-gen Intel processor in this laptop is a bit old, as many laptops are now using 11th-gen Intel chips. However, the Core i5 CPU and GTX 1650 is still capable of playing most modern games at 1080p/60FPS, helped by the super-fast NVMe SSD. You might need to eventually upgrade the RAM for the best possible experience, but 16GB RAM of RAM isn't standard on any (gaming) laptops in this price range.

