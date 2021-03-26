This $600 gaming laptop has a 120Hz screen and GTX 1650 graphics card

It might be difficult to get a desktop gaming PC at a good price right now, but you can still buy some of the best gaming laptops around without spending an absurd amount of money. Or you can try to find a real bargain, like this one. Right now, one Gateway laptop with a Ryzen 5 processor and GTX 1650 is on sale for just $599.00, a savings of $300 from the normal cost. That's one of the cheapest laptops we've seen yet with a dedicated graphics card.

The model on sale is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, a 6-core/12-thread APU with integrated Radeon graphics. You also get 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD for Windows and games, and a 15.6-inch 1920x1080 IPS screen that maxes out at 120Hz. A high refresh rate display on a laptop this cheap is rare.

For graphics, this laptop uses an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. That's a lower-end graphics card, but it's still enough to play most modern games comfortably at 1080p, as long as you lower the quality settings. Check out our GTX 1650 review for more details, but keep in mind we reviewed the desktop model—the laptop card is slightly slower due to thermal constraints.

Gateway Creator Series 15.6" | $599 (save $300)

This laptop packs a punch for $600, complete with a 16-thread CPU and a dedicated graphics card. The 8GB of RAM is a bit low, and the 256GB SSD is pretty small, but both can be easily upgraded later.

