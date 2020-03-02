This Asus gaming laptop with a 144Hz IPS screen is down to $1,300 right now

It's a great time to buy a gaming laptop, with new sales seemingly popping up every week. Just a few days ago, Asus discounted one of its thin ROG Zephyrus M laptops by $100 (that promotion is still live, FYI), and now another version of the laptop is on sale.

The Asus Zephyrus M GU502GU gaming laptop is now on sale at B&H Photo for $1,299, a savings of $500 from the original MSRP. It has a 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i7-9750H processor, a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS screen, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD as the main drive, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with 6GB of VRAM.

While there are a few gaming laptops with more powerful graphics cards in this price range, like the Acer Predator Helios 300, this Asus laptop has a thinner build than most of the competition. It's just 0.74 inches thick (18.9mm), making it about as portable as 15-inch gaming laptops can get.

We haven't had the chance to review this gaming laptop ourselves, but our friends at TechRadar did give it 4/5 stars. "For people who are looking for a laptop that also doubles up as a gaming machine, the Zephyrus M GU502 is it," the review reads. PCMag also praised the Zephyrus M's design, though its review was for a slightly-different variant with an RTX 2060 graphics card.