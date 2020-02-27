This gorgeous blue GTX 1660 Ti gaming laptop is on sale for $1,400

Gaming laptops come in all shapes and sizes, but if you're looking for something on the thin side, this deal might be for you. Asus currently has one of its ROG Zephyrus M laptops on sale for $1,399.99 on Amazon—a $100 discount from the MSRP, the lowest recorded price yet. And it's a beautiful 'glacier blue.'

This laptop offers a 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i7-9750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, a 240Hz 1080p IPS display measuring 15.6 inches across, and an ultra-slim metal chassis just 18.9mm thick (0.74 inches). There's also an RGB keyboard, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.0b connector, an Ethernet jack, and an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio.

While you can certainly get a laptop with more gaming horsepower for less money—it's not difficult to find models with an RTX 2060 graphics card in this price range—the premium cost mainly comes from the thin build and the 240Hz display. Even though the GTX 1660 Ti won't be able to push 240fps in most newer games, it's still nice to have, and the IPS panel means colors are sharp and vivid in any situation.

While we haven't reviewed this specific laptop ourselves, it has received mostly-positive responses from other outlets. Our friends at TechRadar said the Zephyrus M GU502 "doesn't compromise on the essentials." LaptopMag reviewed a slightly-different model than the one on sale (the RTX 2060 variant), and noted it had a "sturdy, lightweight chassis" with a comfortable keyboard.