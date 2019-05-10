This 4K gaming laptop from Dell is just $900 right now

Gaming laptops with 4K monitors are usually well over $1,000. If 4K is a priority, and you don't mind about slightly older hardware inside, one of Dell's Inspiron gaming laptops is on sale for $899.99 on Amazon.

The model in question has an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of 2400MHz DDR4 RAM, a 128GB boot SSD, a 1TB hard drive for extra storage, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card. The display is a 15.6-inch IPS panel with an anti-glare coating and a resolution of 3840 x 2160.

You can buy laptops with newer Intel processors and the same graphics card for cheaper (like this Dell G3 17" for $750), but if you really want a high-res screen, this is a great deal.

