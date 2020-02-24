This 23-inch Asus monitor is just $90 for today only

One of the best aspects of PC gaming is that you don't need high-end hardware to have fun. Sure, buying a premium gaming monitor will unquestionably give you a more enjoyable experience in whatever you play, but they're not always necessary. If you're looking for a basic display that still looks good, or you just want a second (or third, or fourth) display for your existing setup, you might be interested in this deal.

B&H Photo is currently selling the ASUS VP239H-P 23-inch monitor for just $89.99, a savings of roughly $30 from the usual price (it's $120 at Amazon right now). It's a fairly basic monitor, only offering a 1080p resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, but that's to be expected for under $100.

The main selling point of this monitor is the IPS (In-Plane Switching) display panel, which offers better colors and improved viewing angles compared to monitors using TN (Twisted Nematic) panels. Most other displays around this price use TN.

Other features include a built-in blue light filter (though the science behind blue light is questionable), HDMI/VGA/DVI inputs, and VESA mounting compatibility. Overall, this is a nice display for under $100, and it will make a great monitor for anyone on a limited budget or anyone looking for additional displays.