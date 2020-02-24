This 23-inch Asus monitor is just $90 for today only

One of the best aspects of PC gaming is that you don't need high-end hardware to have fun. Sure, buying a premium gaming monitor will unquestionably give you a more enjoyable experience in whatever you play, but they're not always necessary. If you're looking for a basic display that still looks good, or you just want a second (or third, or fourth) display for your existing setup, you might be interested in this deal.
B&H Photo is currently selling the ASUS VP239H-P 23-inch monitor for just $89.99, a savings of roughly $30 from the usual price (it's $120 at Amazon right now). It's a fairly basic monitor, only offering a 1080p resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, but that's to be expected for under $100.
The main selling point of this monitor is the IPS (In-Plane Switching) display panel, which offers better colors and improved viewing angles compared to monitors using TN (Twisted Nematic) panels. Most other displays around this price use TN.
ASUS VP239H-P 23-inch Monitor | $89.99 (save $30)
This monitor offers a 1080p IPS display for under $100. The sale ends today, so don't wait too long.View Deal
Other features include a built-in blue light filter (though the science behind blue light is questionable), HDMI/VGA/DVI inputs, and VESA mounting compatibility. Overall, this is a nice display for under $100, and it will make a great monitor for anyone on a limited budget or anyone looking for additional displays.