This 21-inch IPS monitor with FreeSync is just $90 right now

It can be tricky to find an IPS monitor for under $100, much less one that supports AMD FreeSync. Right now, you can get the LG 22BK430H-B (great name, I know) for just $89.99 on Newegg. That's a $110 less than the original price, and $10-50 cheaper than other monitors in this category.

This specific monitor is 21.5-inches across, with an IPS panel and support for AMD FreeSync. The refresh rate is only 75Hz, but that's still an improvement over the usual 60Hz displays found at this price. You get HDMI and VGA for input, and the whole unit is VESA-mountable.

You can buy the monitor from the link below. Newegg says the sale will end in two and a half days from the time this post was published.

