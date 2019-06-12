This 144Hz Dell monitor is just $150 right now

If you're looking for an inexpensive way to get into the world of high refresh rate gaming, this might be the deal for you. Dell's S2419HGF gaming monitor (great name, I know) is now just $149.99 from Walmart, a savings of $150 from the original MSRP. It went on sale for this same price last month, so if you missed out on that discount, here's another opportunity.

The display is a 24-inch TN panel, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. An IPS panel would look better (and would be much more expensive), but Dell's TN screens are typically very good. It supports AMD FreeSync at up to 144Hz, and has both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.

As an added bonus, Nvidia has certified this monitor as G-Sync compatible, so it will work with recent GeForce graphics cards in addition to AMD cards. The refresh rate officially maxes out at 120Hz in that mode, so you might not get the full 144Hz with an Nvidia card.

