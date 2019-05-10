Dell's 24-inch 144Hz FreeSync monitor is just $150 right now

If you're in the market for a high refresh rate monitor, today might be your day. One of Dell's FreeSync 144Hz displays, the generically-named "S2419HGF," has dropped to $149.99 on Amazon. That's $80 below the original MSRP, and $20 below the previous Amazon price.

The Dell S2419HGF is a 24-inch 1080p panel, with FreeSync support and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. It's unfortunately a TN panel, not a nicer VA or IPS display, but monitors with those types of panels are far more expensive. For input, you get one HDMI 1.4 and one DisplayPort. There's also two USB passthrough ports and a headphone connector.

While this display isn't on the list of officially-supported G-Sync monitors, there are reports of it working well once VRR is manually enabled from Nvidia's Control Panel. Your mileage may vary, but regardless, the high refresh rate will definitely work out of the box with any AMD graphics card.

Dell S2419HGF | $149.99 ($80.00 off)

This monitor checks a lot of boxes for $150: a 24-inch panel, 144Hz FreeSync support, and a decent design. The TN panel is a letdown, but IPS/VA displays are far more expensive. Buy at Amazon

