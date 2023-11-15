These two RTX 4070 gaming PCs are both great value for money so let me help you decide which is best for you

Skytech Shiva II | Core i5 12400F | RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $1,499 $1,199 at Newegg (save $300)

The CPU in this PC might be two generations old now, but it's still a potent budget level chip. And with the RTX 4070, you've got an ideal 1080p gaming system; it'll even cope with 1440p in some games. The amount of RAM and storage are decent enough for the price, though you're not getting the fastest models in either section. You can't guarantee that you'll have lots of ports and expansion slots, either.

Yeyian Tanto | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | $1,599 $1,249 at Newegg (save $350)

That i5 13400F is a cracking little CPU, with far more gaming performance than you'd think. The RTX 4070 is best suited for 1080p and even 1440p in some games, but even 4K isn't entirely out of the question. At this price, the storage and RAM are perfectly acceptable in capacity and speed. The only negative is the 650W PSU which limits what kind of GPU you could upgrade to.

50 bucks. That's all there is between the price tags of these two gaming PCs so which one to pick? Do you save that cash and go with the Skytech Shiva II or hand over more for the Yeyian Tanto?

At first glance, they both look really similar and that's because they are! Both machines sport a GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, which we rate as being the best GPU you can get in the $500-$600 segment. With 5,888 shaders running at up to 2,475MHz you've got RTX 3080-level performance in a package that's way more power efficient.

Then there is the full DLSS 3.5 support, with AI-powered upscaling, frame generation, and ray reconstruction. In game that use this tech, all it takes to get a much higher frame rate is a few clicks in the game's menu. The RTX 4070 also supports FSR 3, so you've got the best of both worlds.

The CPUs might just be one generation apart, but there's quite a big difference between the two. The Skytech's i5 12400F has six cores and 12 threads, and 4.4GHz for the maximum clock speed. The i5 13400F in the Yeyian Tanto has 10 cores and 16 threads, due to having six P-cores and four E-cores (Performance/Efficient).

With a top clock speed of 4.6GHz, the 13400F is clearly the better of the two but those extra capabilities come at a cost: Heat. The newer Core i5 processor can generate a lot more heat than the older model, which is why Yeyian has sensibly included an AIO cooler to keep temperatures down. However, that heat still has to go somewhere and it will end up in your gaming room.

The Yeyian Tanto also uses DDR5-5600 which delivers more RAM performance than the Skytech's DDR4-3200, something that will help out in games that are CPU-limited. It's not clear how many RAM sticks either machine uses, but it's probably just the one in each of them.

Fortunately, both PCs are equipped with a 1TB NVMe SSD, so you've got plenty of fast storage for games. If it's not big enough, there are plenty of great SSD deals at the moment and both machines should fit at least one extra drive.

So what's the final decision; which one is best for you? Extra threads are really useful for content creation tasks, so if you want to use your PC for more than just gaming and heat isn't going to be a problem, then the choice is simple. Spend the extra $50 and get the Yeyian Tanto with the i5 13400F.

But if you want the cheapest possible RTX 4070 pre-built machine, then Skytech's Shiva II will give you lots of gaming enjoyment for years to come. If only every decision in life was this easy!