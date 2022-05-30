These two RTX 3060 gaming PCs are ~$300 off and ready to ship right away

If you're the type of person that doesn't like to wait for your purchases to be delivered, then perhaps one of these two gaming PC deals from iBuyPower will be perfect. They're ready to ship at a moment's notice and going for cheap for Memorial Day

Let's start with the RTX 3060-powered machine, which is currently going for $1,219 at iBuyPower (opens in new tab). That's actually a $230 discount with another $50 on top, that you must make sure to get by entering coupon code 'RDY' at checkout. Don't worry, the discounts stack.

This PC comes with Nvidia's best GPU on a budget and Intel's latest 12th Gen Core i5 12400F. That six-core, 12-thread CPU is actually one of our favourites from this generation, and its counterpart with onboard graphics, the Core i5 12400 (opens in new tab), netted a whopping 95% approval rating from Dave in our review. The only difference there is that the 12400F doesn't come with its small onboard graphics chip enabled. That shouldn't be an issue for this machine, as the RTX 3060 12GB (opens in new tab) has a mighty frame buffer and delivers excellent 1080p and decent 1440p performance.

This machine only appears to come with Intel's stock cooler, the one included in the retail box with the Core i5 CPU, so you might want to look at upgrading the chip chiller sooner rather than later. You can find a bunch of CPU coolers going for cheap anyways, like the Hyper 212 Evo V2 (opens in new tab) or Freezer 34 Duo (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower Gaming RDY | Intel Core i5 12400F | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,499 $1,219 at iBuyPower (save $280 with coupon code RDY) (opens in new tab)

This iBuyPower machine is ready (RDY) to ship immediately—great if you've been waiting a while for a decent saving on your next gaming PC. It's a great system for this price, too, with a new 12th Gen Intel CPU that we absolutely love, and an RTX 3060 12GB. Besides the key specs, it also comes with 16GB of 3,200MHz DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD, so you won't come up short with either of those. Just note: you will want to type in the coupon code 'RDY' for another $50 off the sale price at checkout, taking it down to that $1,219 price.

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower Gaming RDY | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,649 $1,349 at iBuyPower (save $300 with coupon code RDY) (opens in new tab)

If you want to make a step-up in performance over an RTX 3060, this RTX 3060 Ti machine is just that. The RTX 3060 Ti is actually a different GPU to the 3060, and all the better for it. This machine pairs that with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X for rock-solid gaming performance, with 16GB of 3,200MHz memory attached. The 1TB SSD will ensure you have plenty of space for your Steam library, too. Just note: you will want to type in the coupon code 'RDY' for another $50 off the sale price at checkout, taking it down to that $1,349 price.

The second machine comes with the more powerful RTX 3060 Ti (opens in new tab) for $1,349 (opens in new tab) (again, with that coupon code 'RDY'), and what a graphics card that is. It's a big leap up from the RTX 3060, despite their shared name, and that's because it uses the same GPU found in the RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 mobile. It's a dab hand at 1440p gaming, and you could push 4K with this, depending on the game at hand.

The RTX 3060 Ti around 20–40% faster than the RTX 3060 12GB in our benchmarks, so definitely worth a look if you can stretch your budget.

The CPU is AMD's popular and fairly recent Ryzen 5 5600X (opens in new tab), which is a six-core, 12-thread chip. This is potentially quite a handy pick for this gaming PC, as the AM4 platform has a few extra options for CPU upgrades, if you so choose. You could load it up with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D (opens in new tab) if you really wanted to. In the meantime, this is a great gaming chip right out of the box, and it'll run cool thanks to an improved iBuyPower RGB liquid cooler installed from the get-go.

The other specs are fairly similar to the RTX 3060 machine, which means you're paying about $130 for the upgrade to the RTX 3060 Ti, the Ryzen 5 5600X, and the liquid cooler. There's also 50 more Watts available from the PSU, so all-in a decent upgrade for an amount more cash.

Both systems appear ready to ship by this Wednesday, June 1. A quick turnaround considering the lengthy wait times of the past 12 months. It definitely feels like things are getting a bit easier for the PC hardware market so far in 2022.