These colorful PlayStation Dualsense controllers for $49 might be the best early Black Friday deal yet

The Playstation Dualsense controller has become a favorite among PC gamers thanks to some recent firmware updates. Between the touchpad and haptic feedback, what's not to like? They are also rarely on sale; when they are, it's never for this cheap. The best part is that the discount applies to all seven colors, like my favorite, Galactic Purple.

Amazon has a shockingly good Black Friday deal on hands-down one of the best controllers for PC gaming. That's right: the Sony DualSense wireless controller is on sale for only $49 (opens in new tab). This makes it the cheapest we've ever seen this controller. This includes every color that's available on the DualSense as well.

These controllers are rarely on sale, and when they are, it's usually for $10 off at most, and it's almost always for the dull white version. So if you're in the market for a replacement because you have worn down your current controller playing God of War, this is the best price you'll see right now. I doubt you'll see it cheaper during Black Friday proper; however, save the link just in case your favorite retailer does price matching.



The DualSense features a built-in speaker, microphone, and a neat touchpad for navigating menus. However, the big draw of this Bluetooth controller is the haptic feed on the adaptive triggers, which adds a nice level of immersion to the games that support them (opens in new tab).

Even if you don't need a new controller, these make for a decent gift for the PS5 gamer in your life. Come on, who would turn down an awesome new purple controller on Christmas? A Scrooge, I tell you!

The only real issue with the DualSense is that the battery life is a wild card, especially for PS5 launch-era controllers. Sony says you can get 6 to 12 hours on a single charge, but in my experience with the controller, that hasn't always been the case. The good news is that new controllers seem to hold a longer charge.

However, suppose you're big on customization and don't mind breaking open the piggy bank. In that case, Sony is releasing the fancy Dualsense Edge (opens in new tab), a rival to the Xbox Elite controller, in January for a whopping $200.