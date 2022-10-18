PlayStation's fancy new controller will cost $200, releases in January

Audio player loading…

The DualSense Edge was revealed earlier this year at Gamescom . While it gives you everything you'd expect from a DualSense controller, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, it's the new features Sony hopes will get you to spend the big bucks. I'm not joking; the DualSense will cost you $200, with the replacement joystick modules costing $20 a piece.

The new wireless controller offers remappable buttons, adjustable trigger stops, and swappable joystick modules. You can even fine-tune your stick sensitivity and dead zones to your liking. The latter is a feature that makes one of my favorite controllers much more appealing, especially for a PC gamer.

The Edge has two remappable back buttons (Series 2 opts for four paddles if you're comparing) that can be swapped to either two half-dome or level buttons. However, it doesn't have a swappable d-pad either, so if you hate it, you're stuck with it.

One neat feature on the DualSense is the lockable connector housing that will ensure the USB Type-C cable stays put during intense Street Fighter 6 matches.

At $200, though, the Edge is more expensive than the $180 Xbox Elite Series 2 controller—an option that even comes with a charging case. Xbox does offer a boiled-down version of the Elite (the Series 2 'Core' controller) for $130. And if you want to customize an Elite controller using Design Lab (opens in new tab), that could cost you up to $210, depending on your chosen extras. Though if you're looking for a controller loaded with extras for the PS5 that you can use on the PC, the Edge might be the controller you've been waiting for. Just don't expect it to come cheap.

Here's everything that comes inside the DualSense Edge's carrying case:

USB braided cable

2 Standard Caps

2 High Dome Caps

2 Low Dome Caps

2 Half Dome Back Buttons

2 Lever Back Buttons

Connector Housing

The carrying case can be used as a charging case as well which I'm personally excited about because it means I have a way of keeping the controller out of the sight of a destructive toddler who loves throwing game controllers around. RIP, my Blue Xbox Series X controller.



Sony is offering replacement joystick modules (sold separately) in case yours start to wear down after a while. You can simply buy new ones and pop them right into the controller instead of replacing the entire controller. No tools required.

Pre-orders for the DualSense Edge wireless controller open up on October 25. The controller and replaceable stick modules will be available first on PlayStation's retail site on January 26, 2023. They'll show up at other retailers worldwide on February 23, 2023.