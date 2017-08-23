Thermaltake's latest full-tower case is a glass house for your PC

Thermaltake has taken idea of using tempered glass on computer cases and ran with it. And by that we mean it went into full sprint mode—the company's latest case, the View 71, is a full-tower enclosure with tempered glass on on the front, top, and both sides.

Only the bottom and back are missing glass panels, neither of which are typically in view anyway. But the remaining four sides are, giving onlookers a clear look at your build. Just keep a bottle of Windex handy to wipe off those fingerprints.

The tempered glass panes are 5mm thick. Both side panels swing out, offering easy access to the inside. I've used cases where the glass side panels lift off like a regular metal panel, and it's a bit unnerving when you remove the last thumbscrew—you don't the glass panel to accidentally fall to the ground.

There are two models of this case available, one with blue LED lighting and an RGB edition that offers many more color options. Both of them are built to handle massive builds with support for up to E-ATX motehrboards and large power supplies up to 220mm in length. They can also swallow elongated graphics cards measuring up to 410mm long.

Thermaltake includes a riser bracket so that you can show off the side of your graphics card. That's a welcome amenity on a case that is designed to highlight your hardware and cable management skills.

The View 71 is also modular. That seems to be a theme with Thermaltake lately, and in this instance, you can move and rearrange the panels, racks, brackets, and mounting arrays to your liking.

For storage chores, there is an HDD rack that can hold up to four 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drives. There's also a hidden area that can accommodate another six 2.5-inch SSDs or three 3.5-inch HDDs.

Three 140mm fans are included—two in the front and one in the back. There is room for three more 140mm fans up top and two 120mm fans at the bottom. You can also liquid cool, with room for up to a 420mm radiator in the front, top, and right, up to a 240mm radiator on the bottom, and up to a 140mm radiator in the rear.

There is no word yet on how much this case costs or when it will be available.