The Wild Eternal launch trailer reveals a game about life, death, and a talking fox

The Wild Eternal is "a reflective first-person exploration game" about an old woman in the Himalayas who, at the end of her life, makes a bid to escape the cycle of death and rebirth. Guided by a talking fox, she—that is, you—will travel above and below the mountainous fog, seeking "to reconcile your traumatic pasts with your present fates."

"The Wild Eternal aims to create a sense of wanderlust while encouraging players to not only form a relationship with Ananta and her story, but with the meditative and foggy environment itself," developer Ilsanjo said. "As players search for answers beneath the fog and delve into a deep and intriguing narrative, they will have to be highly perceptive and rely on their instincts, unsure of what lies ahead. Asking important questions about the meaning of life and death, players will be tasked with evaluating their beliefs as they wander the wilderness in search of answers."

Those are pretty great expectations for a videogame, but I've wandered around in it a bit and I really like what I've seen so far. It is a "walking simulator," so that'll be the end of it if they're not your cup of tea, but it's colorful and quite pretty, and there are interactive bits here and there, and some basic questing and action bits—"light platforming, maze-solving, and progression elements"—that encourage wandering off the beaten path.

The Wild Eternal is available on Steam for $15/£11/€15, a 20 percent reduction on the regular price that's good until April 20. You can learn more about the game at thewildeternal.com.