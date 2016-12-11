The Walking Dead Season 3 launch trailer introduces a familiar face

Fans of no-win, morally fraught decision making rejoice. The Walking Dead Season 3: A New Frontier is a little more than a week away, and today Telltale released the third season's launch trailer. You can watch the video above.

Announced at The Game Awards 2016, A New Frontier kicks off with the first two episodes of the five-episode season. Ties That Band Part 1 and 2 will reintroduce players to Clementine, years after the end of Season 2, alongside AJ who was only a baby in the second season. A new playable character, Javier, will also be introduced.

During PAX West, executive producer Kevin Boyle said, " Javier will begin to unravel the mystery of who Clementine has become, as her story intersects with his—both of them still driven by the things they value most long after society's collapse." Javier has been described in the past as a survivor who is trying to keep his family together in the desolate and dangerous undead apocalypse.

The Walking Dead's third season premieres on December 20.