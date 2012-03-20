The Walking Dead gameplay footage leaks

Update: Telltale has removed the video from YouTube. We were told the footage leaked from PartnerNet, a developer-only debug version of Xbox Live.

We stumbled on this gameplay video of Telltale's adaptation of The Walking Dead. The video, which shows what seems to be the first 13 minutes of the game, could be from someone outside the developer; the way they play seems to indicate that they aren't familiar with the level. Sourced from an Xbox copy of the game, this footage doesn't represent the final version—the last portion of the gameplay isn't covered by audio.

I like the maturity of it. This is one context that I'm okay with having control taken away from me, too—I think it'd create useful breaks from the constant threat of death, and it would help the game operate more like an interactive comic. This first episode is due in late April.