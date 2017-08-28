The strangest patch notes in PC gaming

Most patch notes are boring. Fixed a bug that stopped a menu from opening properly. D.Va's Defense Matrix doesn't last as long. Wukong's attack speed is 10 percent slower. That's the usual stuff, chronicling important but dull balance changes across years of a game's life. And then there are patch notes like this: "Added cat butchery." "Made all undead respectful of one another." "Tigerman does not have ears."

That's the good stuff.

Those are the kinds of wonderfully crazy patch notes Dwarf Fortress has given us over the years . Determined to top the absurdity of Dwarf Fortress's bizarre changelogs, I put on my deerstalker, grabbed my magnifying glass, and set out to find the strangest patch notes in the history of PC gaming. These absurdities are the result.

Rimworld

Alpha 12

Colonists will visit graves of dead colonists for a joy activity.

Alpha 16

New alert: Unhappy nudity

Alpha 17

Raiders will no longer compulsively attack doors.

---

Conan Exiles

Patch 15.2.2017

Rhinos should no longer try to walk through players

Patch 15.2.2017

Emus now give less XP

Patch 23.02.2017

Players can no longer use chairs to travel great distances

Update 24

Imps, ostriches and other non-humanoids no longer go bonkers if you hit them with a truncheon

Update 25

Seeing dead people can now lead to great rewards

Update 28

Fixed a small issue where a player in some instances could walk underwater.

---

Rust

Update 149

Bucket no longer hostile to peacekeepers

Update 152

Pumpkins only have 1 season (instead of 7)

August 28, 2014

Bald inmate digging grows hair bug fixed

---

Terraria

1.2.0.2

The game will no longer look for the square root of zero.

1.2.1

Mice can no longer spawn in hell

1.2.3

Red Stucco no longer spreads corruption.

---

The Sims 4

02/04/2016

Sims carving pumpkins or working at a woodworking table will no longer ignore Sims who die near them.

02/04/2016

Babies will no longer send text messages congratulating your Sims on their marriage, engagement, or pregnancy.

01/12/2017

Confident children will no longer get a whim to practice pick-up lines.

05/25/2017

Babies will no longer change skin tone when they are picked up.

---

Don't Starve

January 29th 2013

Darts and poop won't magically accumulate at the world origin.

October 1st 2013

You can no longer trade with sleeping pigs.

November 19th 2013

You can properly deploy or murder captured butterflies

---

Ark: Survival Evolved

254.9

Beers can no longer be eaten by Dinos

---

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

1.2

Taking items from dead owned creatures is no longer a crime

---

World of Warcraft

1.3.0

The quest NPC Khan Jehn no longer becomes confused and unresponsive

1.4.0

Roast Raptor now has an more appropriate inventory sound

2.1.0

Fixed an error where some characters appeared to be drinking while standing up

2.4.0

Zapetta will no longer become confused about whether the zeppelin in Orgrimmar is arriving or leaving

3.1.0

Yaaarrrr! now has a detailed tooltip

---

Uplink

1.314

Fixed : Dead or jailed people don't answer their phones

1.35

Fixed : LAN Spoof progress graphic overflow

Fixed : Time freezing and unclickable buttons on computers running for several weeks

---

Everquest

July 10, 2001

Reevaluated the values of the various fish fillets

---

August 15, 2001

The Giant Tree Flayer is now Large instead of Tiny

December 6, 2001

Fixed a bug that was preventing characters from being bald

---

Two Worlds 2

1.4

Horse behaviour - improved

---

Battlefield 1942

1.2

Bots do not jump in and out of vehicles anymore

---

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

1.02

Dead party members will no longer show up later in the game. What with them

being dead and all

---

Black and White

1.1

The word "Death" no longer said when villagers die of old age

Creature doesn't become constipated if you punish him for pooing

---

No One Lives Forever 2

1.3

Fixed problems with camera rotation after slipping on a banana

---

Hitman: Codename 47

Patch 1