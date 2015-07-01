The Sims 4 Spa Day game pack is coming soon

Are your Sims suffering from stress? Hardly surprising, given the seemingly murderous tendencies of so many capricious players. Luckily, the Sims will soon be able to take a load off with a relaxing spa day, in the upcoming Sims 4 game pack entitled—you guessed it—Spa Day.

The Sims 4 Spa Day will include three new spas created by Maxis, as well as a new gymnasium—all available in the game's library, which can be placed wherever you want. Sims can spend time (or make time) in the sauna, get a massage, or take a mud bath, and boost their Wellness skill by giving massages to other Sims, doing yoga, and meditating. A higher Wellness ability will unlock new yoga poses, better massage skills—steady, not like that—and a "special surprise" for high-level meditation. You'll also be able to create your own spas, so your digital peeps can relax someplace with a more personal touch.

The Sims 4 Spa Day Game Pack will be out on July 14. Pricing hasn't been announced, but the previous game pack, Outdoor Retreat, was $20, so I'd expect something in that range. Details beyond that are few, but such as they are may be found at TheSims.com.