The Sims 4 update adds pools, murder rate skyrockets

Swimming pools weren't a part of The Sims 4 when it launched back in September, which was upsetting not because it deprived our sims of fun and exercise, but because it meant we couldn't amuse ourselves by drowning them, en masse, in their own backyards. Recognizing its mistake, EA hurried to assure fans that the watery graves—that is, pools—would return, and today it's finally happened.

Pools in The Sims 4 can be built diagonally, something EA said "many of you have asked for," and windows can be placed on their walls "to create an infinity-pool aquatic escape for your Sims." Wall heights are also adjustable, enabling pool designs of various depths, and they can be built on the ground or any floor of a house, even the roof. A new line of swimwear has also been added, to ensure that Sims have something appropriate to wear when they go for a dip.

Of course, with the return of pools comes the return of death by drowning. The ghosts of those who pass on by the pool may be a little more wary of water than they were during their flesh-and-blood life (although I'm not sure why the ethereal undead would have to worry about such things), and the announcement implies that there will be other surprises included with the update as well.

The pool update is live now, and also includes numerous bug fixes, enhancements, and tweaks. A detailed breakdown of the included changes is up at help.ea.com.