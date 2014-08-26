The Sims 4 recommended system requirements revealed, hope you have a Core i5

The Sims 4 is coming, as you may have heard, and as we told you last month , you'll probably be able to run it as long as you actually own a PC. But what if you want to run it well? That's a bit of a different matter.

The recently-revealed recommended system requirements for The Sims 4 are a big jump above and beyond the minimum spec. This is what you'll need if you want to play the game in all its glory:

REQUIRED: Internet connection required for product activation.

OS: 64 Bit Windows 7,8, or 8.1

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5 or faster or AMD Athlon X4

MEMORY: 4GB RAM

HARD DRIVE: At least 9 GB of free space with at least 1 GB additional space for custom content and saved games

DVD-ROM: DVD ROM drive required for installation only

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 650 or better

SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c Compatible

DIRECTX: DirectX 9.0c compatible

INPUT: Keyboard and Mouse

The Core i5/Athlon X4 seems like fairly heavy stuff for The Sims, as does the GTX 650 video card, but I suppose if you're just "recommending," why mess around? The Sims 4 comes out on September 2.