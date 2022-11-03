The Sims 4 is finally letting me mess up my house

Audio player loading…

Ever since The Sims 2, clutter has taken up the vast majority of my custom content (opens in new tab)library. There's never been enough of it in the games, which is why I'm stoked to see that The Sims 4 is releasing a brand new kit dedicated to nicknacks and doodads.

The Everyday Clutter Kit looks to be taking my favourite part of the building process and giving simmers a ton of personal touches to throw into builds. There are only a couple of screenshots to go off right now, but I'm already sold on what I can see. The things that stick out the most to me right now are a group of three used mugs (complete with obligatory stains and used teabags), a headphone stand and a pair of reading glasses.

There are also clutter items that can help give more flavour to sims' personalities. There are makeup and jewellery stands, a ring light, plus a ton of fitness stuff like water bottles, dumbbells and a yoga mat. There's also a mini chess set for our smarter sims, plus a graphics tablet for the more creatively inclined. Clutter can make the difference between a Sims build looking lifeless and lived in, and extra clutter has frequently been a request from players who love decorating which makes this Kit a pretty neat addition.

(Image credit: EA)

That's not the only kit coming, either. There's also the Pastel Pop Kit, made in collaboration with Sims YouTuber Plumbella. The kit sports soft pastels and shapes, with dashes of '60s and '70s inspiration in its patterns and palette. It's a super cute kit and feels fitting for Plumbella's style. She's been a great creator in the community for years, and I spent many hours in 2020 watching her while holed up in those times with The Sims 4.

I'm still not sold on the concept of kits as a whole—it's nice to see more focused concepts that wouldn't necessarily be big enough for a Stuff, Game or Expansion Pack—but it does feel like a minimal-approach effort to bridging the gap between winding down on The Sims 4 in the wake of the Project Rene (opens in new tab) announcement. Regardless, the clutter kit will definitely end up in my ever-growing collection of Sims 4 expansions. (opens in new tab)

Both kits are set to release on November 10.