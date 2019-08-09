The Razer Blade Stealth ultrabook is $300 off right now

If a new Windows laptop is calling your name and you've had your eye on a piece from Razer's collection of attractive laptops for a while, it might finally be time to make a purchase.

Amazon has the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook right now for just $1299, which is $300 less than its typical price of $1599. It's the lowest price the "Graphics Model" has been, and you can get free one-day shipping on this bad boy as a Prime member.

Previously, we reviewed the Razer Blade Stealth 13, praising it for its "remarkable build quality," "gorgeous screen and high fidelity sound," and its "still-unmatched Windows touchpad." While it's not the greatest gaming-centric portable machine you can get, it's still a fantastic performer in just about every other category.

The Razer Blade Stealth includes an Intel Core i7-8565U processor, Nvidia GeForce MX150 4GB graphics, 16GB LPDDR3-2 memory, and a 256GB SSD. It weighs just 2.89 pounds and it's incredibly slim. While you'd still be better off gaming on your desktop, it's still a powerhouse of a machine that's well worth the entry price, especially if you're looking for something of a MacBook Pro facsimile that offers similar performance.

