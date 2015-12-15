The PC Gamer Show: XCOM 2, CS:GO, and more

Every Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific we broadcast The PC Gamer Show live from our office. It's your chance to get your questions answered live on Twitch, and hear us talk about gaming news, hardware, and what we're playing.

This week we'll be talking about our hands-on time with XCOM 2, CS:GO's sudden Winter update, the delay of SteamVR, Tribes: Ascend's long-awaited patch, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

Watch along today on Twitch, and toss us some feedback on Twitter or here in the comments!

