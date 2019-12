Last week we debuted our new talk show on Twitch, The PC Gamer Show. If you didn't catch it, don't sweat: we're also publishing The PC Gamer Show as a podcast!

This week's topics

Windows 10 144hz and variable refresh monitors Wes played Dark Souls 3! Mass Effect, ranked Intel Skylake CPUs - should you upgrade? Reader questions on Steam Controller and Overwatch Wes' pristine cheekbones

Listen

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed



Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Evan Lahti

Tyler Wilde

Wesley Fenlon