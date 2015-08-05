The PC Gamer Show - Episode 1

Yesterday we kicked off our new talk show on Twitch, The PC Gamer Show. If you didn't catch it, don't sweat: we're also publishing The PC Gamer Show as a podcast!

This week we talk about the news emanating from Gamescom, including Paladins and Halo Wars 2. We also dig into what we've been playing lately: Dirty Bomb, Terraria, and Rocket League, the breakout indie hit. What makes Rocket League so special, and does it have a future as an esport? Dota 2 anthropologist Chris Thursten gives us an update straight from The International, Dota 2's $18 million grand tournament and we ponder the future of crowdfunded competition.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Evan Lahti

Tyler Wilde

Tom Marks

James Davenport