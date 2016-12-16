The PC Gamer Show: the best and worst of 2016

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
On this week's show we'll be taking a look back at 2016, talking about some of the best and the worst games of the year, which games we want to go back and play, and more—including a Catfantastic quiz and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- We have 2016 retrospective Catfantastic quiz!
- We look back at the games everyone should be from the past year.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- A new year on the horizon!
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .