The PC Gamer Show: Red Dead Redemption 2, Civ 6, Tyranny, and more

By

Cowboys and warlords conquer our conversation this week.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

On this week's show we'll be taking an early look at Civilization 6, talking about Red Dead Redemption 2's lack of a PC announcement, discussing Steven's time with Tyranny, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.  

This week's topics:

  1. What we've been playing recently.
  2. Tom talks about his early time with Civ 6.
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2 has been officially announced, but not for PC. (yet)
  4. Steven gives us a sneak peek at Tyranny.
  5. We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  6. A PG-13 conversation.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Mark

Wes Fenlon

Steven Messner

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

