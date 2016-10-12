The PC Gamer Show: Overwatch Halloween, Star Citizen, Battlefield 1

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show we're discussing James' time with the Battlefield 1 campaign, the new Halloween Terror update to Overwatch, Star Citizen news out of CitizenCon, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Overwatch got a Halloween Terror update. Some Star Citizen news came out of CitizenCon last weekend. We discuss James' time with the Battlefield 1 campaign We take your questions from Twitch chat. Bo joins us for the first time!

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Mark s

James Davenport

Bo Moore