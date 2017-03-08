The PC Gamer Show: Overwatch's Orisa, GTX 1080 Ti, AMD Ryzen, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about Overwatch's newest hero Orisa, the recently announced GTX 1080 Ti, AMD's Ryzen CPUs, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's topics:

No Man's Sky got an update with land vehicles.

We talk about what we've been playing recently.

Bo breaks down the GTX 1080 Ti and AMD's Ryzen CPUs.

Overwatch is getting a new hero, and she looks kinda strange.

We take your questions from Twitch chat.

Hopefully not too much Zelda to scare you away.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Bo Moore

Steven Me ssne r