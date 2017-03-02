The PC Gamer Show: GDC 2017, and a special guest from Fireblade Software

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we're joined by Gary Burchell, founder of Fireblade Software. We'll be doing a live demo of Abandon Ship, his upcoming pirate-y FTL-style game.
We'll also be talking about all the games we've been playing lately, what we're excited about at GDC this week, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- We look at recent news like the GTX 1080 ti and an Oculus price cut.
- Then what we've been playing recently, including Limbo and Hollow Knight.
- Gary gives us an early look at Abandon Ship.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- A bit more rambling than usual from a long-gone Tom.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
Gary Burchell - Founder at Fireblade Software
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .