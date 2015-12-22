The PC Gamer Show: Games of the year, 2015 wrap-up

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

We'll be off next week, so today will be the last show of 2015. As such, we'll be taking a look at our Game of the Year awards, the games of 2015 we plan to revisit (or catch-up on), and more—including a "year in reviews" Catfantastic quiz and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

How is Rocket League's new hockey mode? PC Gamer's 2015 Game of the Year awards. A "year in reviews" Catfantastic quiz! What games did you pass by this year? What we'll be playing over our holiday break. Viewer questions from Twitch chat. Resolutions that probably won't be kept.

