The PC Gamer Show: Batman, Black Ops 3, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

We still aren't done with the office move, so we've all called in from home again.

This week's topics:

Rocket League is getting 'mutators' and hockey. Batman: Arkham Knight has been re-released, for better or worse. The rising Twitch fame of Bob Ross. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 will get PC exclusive mod and mapping support in 2016. Viewer questions from Twitch chat. Less love for 'likes'.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Tyler Wilde

Wes Fenlon

James Davenport