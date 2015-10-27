The PC Gamer Show: No Man's Sky, bad endings, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we are in the middle of moving offices, so we all called in from our respective homes.

This week's topics:

No Man's Sky has a release month. Do space games all have the same objectives? Halo 5 could maybe possibly come to PC...maybe. Does a bad ending ruin a good game? Viewer questions from Twitch chat. Lots of Space talk

