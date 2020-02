Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly podcast.

On this week's episode, it's preview heaven, baby. Tyler's talking about his time with Chivalry 2 and Amazon's MMO, New World. But Chris is coming in hot with the two kinds of spaceships—the kind you take apart and the kind you birth from an egg—talking about his time with Hardspace: Shipbreaker and No Man's Sky's organic ship update.

Hosts:

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Chris Livingston (Twitter)

Tyler Wilde (Twitter)