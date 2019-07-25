Popular

The PC Gamer Show 169: The Witcher TV trailer, Saviors of Uldum, Warhammer: Age of Reckoning revived

An old MMO lives again, cards do card things, and Geralt makes his Netflix debut.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.  

On this week’s show, we give our thoughts on the debut trailer for Netflix’s take on The Witcher, Tim tells us everything about the next Hearthstone expansion, and Jody Macgregor joins the cast for the first time to talk about how an old Warhammer MMO found a second life.  

Hosts this week:

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Jody Macgregor (Twitter)

Tim Clark (Twitter)

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
