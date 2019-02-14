The PC Gamer Show 153: Metro Exodus, Activision layoffs, and Far Cry New Dawn

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we talk about our early impressions of Metro Exodus and whether the ray-tracing and DLSS hold up before lamenting the tragic layoffs at Activision. We close with listener Q&A as usual, but do it while playing Far Cry New Dawn, which our audio audience will surely love.

How to listen:

Note: New episodes might take a few hours to show up on every service.

Hosts this week:

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Chris Livingston (Twitter)

Jarred Walton (Twitter)