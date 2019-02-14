The PC Gamer Show 153: Metro Exodus, Activision layoffs, and Far Cry New Dawn

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we talk about our early impressions of Metro Exodus and whether the ray-tracing and DLSS hold up before lamenting the tragic layoffs at Activision. We close with listener Q&A as usual, but do it while playing Far Cry New Dawn, which our audio audience will surely love.
Hosts this week:
James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)
Chris Livingston (Twitter)
Jarred Walton (Twitter)