The Logitech MX518, my favorite mouse ever, is half price for Black Friday

There are a lot of flashy, fancy mice out there, festooned with buttons and dials and lights of all kinds. For my money, though, the unassuming Logitech MX518, originally released in 2005 and brought back to life (because it was just that good) in 2019, is the best mouse I've ever wrapped my hand around. And right now, you can pick up one for just $19.99—that's half price—at Best Buy.

Internally, this MX518 is a dramatic upgrade over the original. It's built around Logitech's 16,000 DPI Hero sensor with on-the-fly DPI adjustments, has eight programmable buttons, and can store five individual profiles in its onboard memory. On the outside, though, it's a pure classic: A long, swooping chassis, wide base, and deep thumb indent that combines for the most perfectly grippable mouse I've ever encountered.

It's a little bit on the big side, so gamers with small hands may not find it as comfortable as I do, and it's also fairly heavy for its size—this is a mouse of heft and substance. Of course mouse preference is a very subjective matter anyway, so I can't promise this will be the best mouse you'll ever use. But I can say, unequivocally, that the MX518 is the best mouse I've ever used, and at $20 that makes it very easy to recommend.

Logitech MX518 (2018) Logitech MX518 | 16,000 DPI | 8 buttons | 5 internal profiles | wired | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

