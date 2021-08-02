The Logitech G502 has a hyper-fast scroll wheel to die for, and is less than half price

The Logitech G502 Hero is a fantastic gaming mouse and it's selling for well below MSRP right now.

Having grown accustomed to the free-spinning scroll wheel on some of Logitech's mice, it's become a feature I absolutely can't live without. Okay, maybe I wouldn't actually shrivel up and die if I had to go back to scrolling the old-fashioned way, but I'd be grumpy about it, at the very least. So with that in mind I can wholeheartedly recommend Logitech's G502 Hero, which is on sale at Amazon for $37.99 right now.

That's $42 below its list price. This gaming mouse has actually been discounted for several weeks now, and has typically sold for around $50 for most of the past year. That said, this is the cheapest I've seen it, and a low price for a high-end rodent.

A Lot of Mouse for the Money Logitech 502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse | 25K DPI | $79.99 $37.99 at Amazon (save $42)

This is a feature-rich gaming mouse with a free-spinning scroll wheel (you can also have it scroll in steps), 11 programmable buttons, a 25,600 DPI sensor, adjustable weight tuning, and more.View Deal

As to its ability to offer a continuous scroll—just give the scroll wheel a good flick and it spins almost forever—not everyone is going to like it, I can admit that, even if I don't understand it. For those who fall on other side of this divisive issue, it's easy enough to revert back to stepped scrolling with the press of a button. I actually go back and forth from time to time—stepped scrolling in most games (easier to cycle through weapons that way), and free-spinning when browsing the web.

There are other things to like about this mouse as well. Like its 25,600 DPI Hero sensor, which has been upgraded from 16,000 DPI on an earlier revision. It's an excellent sensor with no acceleration or jitter, just smooth tracking no matter how fast you zip the mouse across your desk surface or mouse pad.

It also features 11 programmable buttons, RGB lighting, onboard memory to store up to five custom profiles directly to the mouse, and an adjustable weight system with five removable 3.6-gram weights. In short, it's a lot of mouse for the discounted asking price.