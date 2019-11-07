The left-handed version of Razer’s Naga MMO gaming mouse is returning in 2020

Razer once made a left-handed version of its Naga Trinity, which we consider the best gaming mouse for MOBAs and MMOs. It's also one of very few gaming mice made specifically for left-handed users. So, it was unfortunate when it widely disappeared from retail channels, but there's some good news if you are in the market for something like this—it's coming back.

This was not always a foregone conclusion. Razer notes this is a "costly venture," and in a Facebook post last year, company co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan offered some further clarification. He said Razer had shipped thousands of units of left-handed mice over the past six years, which is the same number of right-handed mice the company ships in a single day.

Be that as it may, Razer has heard the feedback and is bringing a left-handed version of the Naga back.

"Thanks to our group of passionate left-handed gamers, we have started work on the Razer Naga: Left-Handed Edition. However, there’s still a lot more work to be done and we want to hear from the many others who not only want, but need the device," Razer said.

Razer is asking left-handed gamers to pre-register for the mouse to help gauge demand. Regardless of how many do, I'm told this will come to fruition. It also sounds like it will be an upgraded variant—Razer told me it is currently prototyping and testing (QA) the left-handed model for production, which is "promised for 2020."

That means it will arrive sometime after the upcoming Black Friday deals, in which we expect to see lots of mice at discounted prices. As to when exactly the left-handed Naga will debut in 2020, Razer has not yet committed to a specific release date.